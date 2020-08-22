EUR/USD fades recent gains and re-focuses on the downside. Further downside is now targeting the key support in the 1.17 neighbourhood. EUR/USD is navigating multi-day lows in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: A deeper retracement could challenge 1.1700 - August 22, 2020
- Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally Fading, Will European PMIs Rekindle Bulls? - August 21, 2020
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD’s PMI slide shifts dollar recovery to high gear - August 21, 2020