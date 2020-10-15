EUR/USD Price Analysis: A drop to 1.1612 is shaping up…

EUR/USD loses the grip further and tests the 1.17 neighbourhood. EUR/USD debilitates further and probes the area of monthly lows around the 1.1700 yardstick on Thursday. The corrective downside …
