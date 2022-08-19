EUR/USD extends the decline to the 1.0050/45 band. Next on the downside appears a potential test of the parity zone. EUR/USD adds to the recent weakness and extends the breach of the 1.0100 level at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: A drop to the parity level emerges on the horizon - August 19, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Forecast: Weak US NFPs and Wage Growth Could Deliver $1.03 - August 19, 2022
- EUR/USD Update: Parity Approaches, Dollar Bid after Plenty of Fed Speak - August 19, 2022