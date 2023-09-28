EUR/USD rebounds from new eight-month lows around 1.0490. Further selling pressure should target the YTD low at 1.0481. EUR/USD manages to regain some pace soon after hitting fresh multi-month lows in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: A drop to the YTD low appears on the table - September 28, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Bears Keenly Eye 1.05 - September 28, 2023
- EUR/USD: Upside may be limited to the 1.0550/1.0600 area – Scotiabank - September 28, 2023