EUR/USD is holding gains near 1.1050, consolidating the pullback from 13-month highs of 1.1095 on Thursday. The pair is underpinned by a broadly subdued US Dollar and cautious optimism. All eyes …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: A test of 1.1100 emerges on the horizon - April 27, 2023
- EUR/USD and GBP/USD stall while NZD/USD finds support ahead of US Q1 GDP - April 27, 2023
- Stanley Druckenmiller is betting against the US dollar – should you? - April 27, 2023