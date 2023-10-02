EUR/USD resumes the downside and retargets the 1.0500 zone. The September low at 1.0490 comes next for EUR-bears. EUR/USD leaves behind a two-day recovery and shifts its attention to the downside and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: A visit to the YTD low looms closer - October 2, 2023
- EUR/USD: Return below 1.05 inevitable if NFP surprises to the uspside – SocGen - October 2, 2023
- EUR/USD trading not final low at 1.0405 on a 50% correction [Video] - October 2, 2023