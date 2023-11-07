A break below the psychological support at 1.0700 could push the pair to go under the region near mid-1.0600. EUR/USD losses ground for the second successive day, trading lower near 1.0710 aligned …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Aims to break below the major level at 1.0700 - November 7, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Area Data and Central Bank Speeches to Dictate Trends - November 7, 2023
- EUR/USD regains strength as Dollar takes back seat - November 6, 2023