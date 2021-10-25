EUR/USD: If the inverse head-and-shoulders neckline is broken, it will expose 2021 low at 1.1524. EUR/USD: The pair needs to reach 1.1700, to confirm the inverse head-and-shoulders pattern. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: An inverse head-and-shoulders neckline hold bears from 2021 lows at 1.1524 - October 25, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Retest 1.16 - October 25, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Eyeing a retest of the year low at 1.1523 - October 25, 2021