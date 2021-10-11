EUR/USD Price Analysis: Another drop to 2021 lows looms closer

EUR/USD trades within a consolidative mood in the mid-1.1500s. The YTD low at 1.1529 now emerges on the horizon. EUR/USD alternates gains with losses always below the 1.1600 mark at the beginning of …
