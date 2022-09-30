EUR/USD meets some selling pressure following tops near 0.9850. Extra weakness could open the door to the 2022 low at 0.9535. EUR/USD partially fades the strong weekly bounce to multi-day highs near 0 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Another drop to the 2022 low remains on the cards - September 30, 2022
- Chart Of The Day: EUR/USD Upside Limited - September 30, 2022
- EUR/USD downside momentum will likely return quickly – MUFG - September 30, 2022