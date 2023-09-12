EUR/USD comes under heavy pressure after climbing to 1.0770. The loss of 1.0700 should put 1.0685 back on the radar. EUR/USD fully fades the auspicious start of the new trading week and confronts the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Another visit to 1.0685 remains on the table - September 12, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Caution backs the US Dollar ahead of first-tier events - September 12, 2023
- EUR/USD needs to hold the 1.07 area to retain any chance of improving in the short run – Scotiabank - September 12, 2023