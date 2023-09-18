EUR/USD fluctuates in a tight channel slightly above 1.0650 on Monday following the previous week’s bearish action. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors refrain from taking large …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Good demand will emerge near the 1.05 level – ING - September 18, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Another visit to the 1.0630 region is not ruled out - September 18, 2023
- GBP/USD to Test 1.20 Support Amid Bearish Momentum, Central Bank Decisions - September 18, 2023