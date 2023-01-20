The formation of an Ascending Triangle chart pattern indicates a volatility contraction. The EUR/USD pair is on the verge of surpassing Asian session. The major currency pair is looking to extend its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Ascending Triangle favors a volatility contraction - January 19, 2023
- EUR/USD to Target $1.09 on Soft German PPIs and ECB Member Chatter - January 19, 2023
- EUR/USD aims to surpass 1.0840 as hawkish ECB bets soar - January 19, 2023