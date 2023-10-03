EUR/USD loses traction below the 1.0500 psychological mark on Tuesday. The major pair holds below the 50- and 100-hour EMAs on the four-hour chart amid the oversold RSI condition. The key support …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Attracts some sellers below 1.0470 amid the oversold condition - October 3, 2023
- EUR/USD languishes near YTD low, just above mid-1.0400s on bullish USD - October 2, 2023
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Faces support at around 157.00, as bearish outlook weigh on the cross - October 2, 2023