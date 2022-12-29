EUR/USD takes offers to consolidate the first daily gains in three around 1.0620 heading into Thursday’s European session. Even so, the major currency pair prints 0.13% intraday gains by the press …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bearish bias remains intact below 1.0650 hurdle - December 29, 2022
- Euro-to-Dollar 2023 Outlook: Leading 2023 EUR/USD Exchange Rate Forecasts For New Year - December 29, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Fades bounce off 10-day EMA below 1.0680 hurdle - December 28, 2022