EUR/USD is potential carving out a new range between 1.1495 and 1.1602. Bears are looking to the highs of March 2020 as the next downside target. EUR/USD has been a real head turner this month, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bearish close for Q3 puts 1.1495 on the map - September 30, 2021
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD down but dollar mixed as Treasury yields dip - September 30, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Slide continues as fears rule - September 30, 2021