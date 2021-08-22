EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bearish momentum intact below 1.1700

EUR/USD continues to trade lower following the previous week’s downside momentum. Bulls lack the strength to hold above 1.1700, look for more downside. Momentum oscillator throws caution for …
