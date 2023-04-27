The Euro hovered near a one-year high vs. the US Dollar on Thursday. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1020 as the market rallies in a short squeeze in the New York session. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears are moving in and eye a run on length - April 27, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Continues To Press The Upside Against The - April 27, 2023
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Bullish Above Shooting Star Peak - April 27, 2023