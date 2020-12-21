EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears attack 1.2200 as US fiscal stimulus is finally out

EUR/USD hold lower ground amid stimulus hopes, risk-off mood. US policymakers up for conveying aid package details, stop-gap funding. Downside break of 50-HMA favor sellers to eye two-week-old support …
