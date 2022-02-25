EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears attack three-month-old support around 1.1200

EUR/USD fades bounce off 20-month low, battles short-term key support area. Bearish MACD, risk-off mood keep sellers hopeful to visit 61.8% FE. Bulls need to cross two-week-old descending trend line …
