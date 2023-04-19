However, the 100-SMA support of 1.0920 isn’t the key to the EUR/USD pair’s south run as an upward-sloping support line from late March, close to 1.0910 is a crucial challenge for the bears to tackle …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears flex muscles but 1.0910 is the key support - April 19, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Further consolidation on the cards - April 19, 2023
- EUR/USD bulls holding in the 1.09s front side of bullish trend - April 19, 2023