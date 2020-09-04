EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears flirting with 1-month-old ascending channel support

EUR/USD is falling toward its weekly low at 1.1788 as markets cheer the fall in the US unemployment rate to 8.4%. Headline NFP met expectations with around 1.371 million. The action continues. USD/JPY …
