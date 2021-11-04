Meanwhile, casting eyes over prior analysis, EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears seeking a break below 1.15 the figure, the price still has room to go to the upside before bears might commit fully once …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears giving way, for now - November 3, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: A bottom could be in place ahead of NFP this week - November 3, 2021
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD bounces modestly after cautious Fed taper - November 3, 2021