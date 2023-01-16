Eyes are on a test below 1.0770 that guards the risk of a drop towards 1.0700/20 support. As per the start of the week’s analysis, EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears attacking the bullish H4 trendline …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears have been capped and eyes are on 1.0720 - January 16, 2023
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bullish Stability - January 16, 2023
- EUR/USD Testing Resistance; DXY Rebounding from Channel Support - January 16, 2023