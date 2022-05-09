EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears keep sight on key 1.0410 support

EUR/USD set off the week on the wrong footing, battling 1.0500. EUR sellers eye 1.0410 should 1.0470 support area cave in. 1.0600 is the level to beat for bulls, as the downside appears favored.
