EUR/USD prints mild gains to lick its wounds after the biggest monthly loss since the September. Repeated failures to cross 50-EMA, receding bullish bias of MACD keep sellers hopeful. Ascending …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears keep the reins even as corrective bounce eyes to reclaim 1.0600 - February 28, 2023
- EUR/USD bears take out key lows, breaking below 1.0570 so far - February 28, 2023
- EUR/USD surrenders crucial 1.0580 support as Fed’s rate hike fears mount - February 28, 2023