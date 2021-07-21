EUR/USD dropped to the fresh low since early April before portraying a short-covering move that extends to Wednesday’s Asian session. By the press time, the major currency pair seesaws around 1.1780, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears lack fuel, bulls need 1.1840 breakout - July 20, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bears hold the grip as the ECB looms - July 20, 2021
- EUR/USD Is Technically Bullish And Set To Extend Its Decline In The Near-Term - July 20, 2021