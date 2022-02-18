Bears seeking a downside extension in the coming days, breaking the prior lows of 1.1280. As per the prior session’s analysis, ”EUR/USD Price Analysis: Consolidation plays out near critical …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears looking for a downside extension for the week ahead - February 17, 2022
- USD/JPY plunges from 115.00 as investors prefer the Japanese yen over the greenback - February 17, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Wait-and-see continues amid escalating geopolitical tensions - February 17, 2022