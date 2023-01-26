EUR/USD hourly chart is seeing the price wedged into the coil along the trendline support. The trendline will be vulnerable if the US data on Friday rhymes with Thursday’s, exposing the 1.08 the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears looking for a premium and eye 1.0800 - January 26, 2023
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Gains Ground After Strong Economic Data - January 26, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Continues to Dance Around 1.09 - January 26, 2023