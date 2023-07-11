EUR/USD is flat after its intraday breakout above June’s 1.1012 peak as traders get set for the US Consumer Pricfe Index inflaiton data on Wednesday morning. The following ilustrates the market …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears move in at key resistance ahead of US CPI - July 11, 2023
- Eur/Usd Technical Analysis: Stability Of Gains - July 11, 2023
- Eur/Usd Forex Signal: Key Resistance As The Dxy Index Slips - July 11, 2023