EUR/USD fades early Asian rebound, stays on the way to 1.0750. 50-SMA, three-day-long descending trend line challenges recovery moves. Weekly horizontal support may test bears before directing them to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears retake control below 1.0980 resistance confluence - March 13, 2022
- USD/CHF looks to settle around 0.9400 despite uncertainty over Fed’s interest rate policy - March 13, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls are firmer in a rising channel formation, 118.00 eyed - March 13, 2022