EUR/USD is under pressure on a fractal basis and eyes are on a break below 1.15 the figure. Day traders will be looking for an optimal entry to scalp the larger move from lower time frames. EUR/USD is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD heavy as Fed looms - November 2, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar poised to strengthen further with the Fed - November 2, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears seeking a break below 1.15 the figure - November 2, 2021