EUR/USD was pressured on Memorial Day, with the price falling from 1.0743 to a low of 1.0705 as the US Dollar’s 4-day winning streak lives on that is now up some 3% vs. the Euro. The following …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears stay in the marker below trendline resiistance - May 29, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Looking at 1.0700, no recovery signs - May 29, 2023
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Strong Bear Control This Week - May 29, 2023