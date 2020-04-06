EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears take out 61.8% Fib support

EUR/USD closed under key Fibonacci support on Friday. The pair risks falling to recent lows near 1.0630 in the short-term. A descending trendline hurdle is a level to beat for the bulls. EUR/USD …
