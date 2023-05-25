EUR/USD retreats to fresh monthly lows near 1.0715. The loss of the 1.0700 region exposes a deeper decline. EUR/USD maintains the bearish note well in place and revisits the vicinity of 1.0700, or …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Below 1.0700 comes the March low - May 25, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro needs risk mood to improve for a rebound - May 25, 2023
- EUR/USD could spike sharply lower on a break below 1.07 – SocGen - May 25, 2023