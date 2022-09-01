The EUR/USD pair is displaying a lackluster performance after failing to overstep the immediate hurdle of 0.9960 in the late New York session. The asset witnessed a steep fall on Thursday after …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Brace for fresh selling on volatility expansion, 0.9600 eyed - September 1, 2022
- EUR/USD is pushed to the edge of the abyss ahead of NFP - September 1, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Upbeat payrolls could result in a bearish breakout - September 1, 2022