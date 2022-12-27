HMA, firmer RSI favor bulls but weekly rectangle could challenge further upside. EUR/USD remains on the front foot around the intraday high of 1.0650 as bulls keep the reins during the second …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls approach 1.0660 hurdle inside weekly rectangle - December 26, 2022
- EUR/USD Could Correct Lower, Oil Price Eyes More Upsides - December 26, 2022
- EUR/USD to Target $1.07 on US Inflation and Risk-On Sentiment - December 26, 2022