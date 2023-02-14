EUR/USD extends the previous day’s rebound from five-week low, grinds higher of late. Sustained break of descending triangle, upbeat oscillators favor buyers to target 200-SMA. Sellers need validation …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls cheer triangle breakout to aim for 1.0780 hurdle - February 13, 2023
- US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD - February 13, 2023
- EUR/USD grinds higher past 1.0700 as traders brace for EU Q4 GDP, US inflation - February 13, 2023