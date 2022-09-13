EUR/USD bulls take a breather around a one-month high, retreating to 1.0135 during a three-day uptrend to Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the major currency pair prints the cautious mood of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls concentrate on 11-week-old resistance near 1.0190 - September 12, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears eye a move to 1.0050 - September 12, 2022
- Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Soars as Dollar Loses Sparkle Ahead of US Inflation Report - September 12, 2022