In the prior analysis, it was explained that EUR/USD rallied towards a key resistance area but has started to slow in its ascent which leaves the focus on signs of distribution for the days ahead. EUR …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Virginia’s seafood economy hits USD 1 billion mark, gets federal investment - January 10, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls could be running into a trap - January 10, 2023
- Pound To Dollar Rate Dependent On USD Losses, Sterling-Euro Drifts Lower - January 10, 2023