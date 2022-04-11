EUR/USD is meeting a critical level of support. Bulls eye a significant correction for the days ahead. EUR/USD is back to flat in the mid-Asian session as the price moves back into line with the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye 1.0950 for the days ahead - April 10, 2022
- EUR/USD resumes decline, upsides could be limited - April 10, 2022
- Trend for EUR/USD on the bigger picture continues to echo a downside bias - April 10, 2022