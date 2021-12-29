EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye 1.1385 on monthly resistance break

EUR/USD keeps the monthly resistance breakout around 1.1350 during the early hours of Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair jumped to the highest levels since November 30, also posted the …
