EUR/USD was supported on Friday as the US Dollar fell and was headed for the largest weekly loss since mid-January against a basket of six major currencies. However, it will be a busy week for the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye a test of bear’s commitments near 1.0700 - March 5, 2023
- AUD/USD continues to hold below 68 US cents - March 5, 2023
- AUD/USD, coiled and it gives us plenty of risk events this week, including the RBA - March 5, 2023