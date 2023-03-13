EUR/USD bulls take a breather around the 1.0730 resistance confluence after refreshing the one-month during early Monday. In doing so, the Euro pair jostles with a convergence of the 50-DMA and 38.2% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls flirt with 1.0730 resistance confluence - March 13, 2023
- EUR/USD now faces some near-term consolidation – UOB - March 13, 2023
- EUR/USD rallies above resistance, Gold price skyrockets - March 13, 2023