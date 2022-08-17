Three-week-old support line restricts immediate downside amid steady RSI. MACD teases bear cross, buyers to remain cautious below 1.0370. EUR/USD recovery remains sluggish at around 1.0180 as bulls …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls have a bumpy road ahead, 1.0210 guards immediate recovery - August 17, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Cautious shift from the Fed underpins the pair - August 17, 2022
- EUR/USD hits a daily high around 1.0202 post-FOMC minutes - August 17, 2022