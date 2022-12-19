EUR/USD remains on the front side of the bullish cycle’s trendline. The 4-hour M-formation neckline resistance is key as bulls move in. As per the pre-open analysis, EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price analysis: Bulls move and seek a test of key H4 resistance structure - December 18, 2022
- EUR/USD Bulls to Target $1.0680 on German Business Sentiment Survey - December 18, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast – Fed Rate Hike Fears Pressure Common Currency - December 18, 2022