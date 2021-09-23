EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls need 1.1790 breakout to retake controls

EUR/USD again fades upside momentum below 1.1750, retreats to 1.1738 at the latest, after rising the most in six weeks. That said, the quote seesaws in a choppy range as Asian traders begin Friday’s …
