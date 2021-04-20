EUR/USD buyers catch a breather around 1.2040, after rising the most in two weeks, during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote keeps the previous day’s upside break of a descending trend …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls need to cross 1.2060 to keep the reins
EUR/USD buyers catch a breather around 1.2040, after rising the most in two weeks, during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote keeps the previous day’s upside break of a descending trend …