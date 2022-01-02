EUR/USD bulls attack crucial resistance around 1.1385, poking the highest level since mid-November, during the early Asian session on Monday. That said, the quote flashes 1.1375 level by the press …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls need validation from 1.1385 - January 2, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls looking for a fresh corrective high into the 1.36s - January 2, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls eye $1,850 for the start of the year - January 2, 2022