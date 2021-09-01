EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls now target the 1.1900 zone

EUR/USD appears to have met an interim hurdle at 1.1845. Extra strength could extend to the 1.1900 area in the near term. EUR/USD reverses the initial dip to sub-1.1800 levels and manages to extend …
